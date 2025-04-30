Leamington church to host concert to raise money for Christian Aid
A Leamington church will host a music concert to raise money for the Christian Aid charity tomorrow (Thursday May 31).
The annual event, which takes place at Leamington Spa Baptist Church in Chandos Street from 7pm, will feature various types of music including classical, folk, pop, jazz, ukuleles and rock and roll.
Admission is free with any donations made on the night going to the charity.
The doors will be open from 6.30pm.
For more information visit the church’s website https://leambaptist.uk/