Leamington church to host concert to raise money for Christian Aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington church will host a music concert to raise money for the Christian Aid charity tomorrow (Thursday May 31).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, which takes place at Leamington Spa Baptist Church in Chandos Street from 7pm, will feature various types of music including classical, folk, pop, jazz, ukuleles and rock and roll.

Admission is free with any donations made on the night going to the charity.

The doors will be open from 6.30pm.

For more information visit the church’s website https://leambaptist.uk/