Leamington church to host fundraising event for ambulance to help victims of war in Ukraine

Aid campaigners have organised an event in Leamington to raise money to buy an ambulance to help victims of war in Ukraine.

The event, organised by the Leamington Polish Centre will take place at St Peter’s church on Saturday April 30 from 7pm to 11pm and will include a dinner, a DJ, live music and poetry.

Tickets for the event cost £22.50 and can be purchased online here https://bit.ly/3E7FMNm

An ambulance like the one the event in Leamington will be raising money for.

The organisers of the event have said: “The situation in Ukraine is getting worse as time goes on.

“The courageous people of Ukraine are going through something very hard to imagine from the safety of our homes.

"That being said, we can still try our best to make a difference.

"Rather than simply keeping these people in our thoughts, let's do something to help them, even if it's something small.

A poster for the event in Leamington.

“Ambulances and medical aid are urgently required to assist people caught up in the war.

"If you are unable to attend the event, you can donate .

"Every donation helps and will make a real difference to people suffering.”

Donations can be made using the link https://gofund.me/5ec7d5f2

The Polish Centre has teamed up with Harbury Lane Army Surplus has set up a large drop-off point for aid donations to be sent to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.