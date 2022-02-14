Leamington church to play part in international prayer event which is being organised by women in UK for the first time since the 1940s

The Reverend Esther Peers (pictured), pioneer curate at Holy Trinity church in Leamington.

A Leamington church is playing its part in this year’s World Day of Prayer (WDP) which, for the first time since 1945, is being organised by women in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Holy Trinity in Beauchamp Avenue will be the focal point of the town’s celebration of World Day of Prayer by holding a special service on Friday March 4 at 2 pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reverend Esther Peers (pictured), pioneer curate at Holy Trinity, said: “World Day of Prayer is a women-led, global, ecumenical movement which enables women all over the world to share their ideas and concerns and our national committee has been involved in making preparations for the big day since November 2018.

“At Holy Trinity, we are proud to have been chosen as a host venue for one of the many services to be held across the country.”

She added: “WDP is using the Bible text ‘I know the plans I have for you’ from Jeremiah to reflect on some of the issues facing us today – poverty, domestic abuse and disability. However, the overarching theme of the service is hope – very appropriate for this time when the world is also coming to terms with the ongoing risks of a pandemic and the looming climate crisis.”

On March 4, worldwide services will begin in Samoa before moving on to New Zealand and Australia, across Asia, Africa and Europe before ending in the US, South America and American Samoa.

The service outline, created by the Home Nation’s national committee, is distributed to the rest of the world, along with a Bible reflection, country background and children’s and young people’s activities.