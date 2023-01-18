Dale Street Methodist church will host three performances of A Lad in a Manger. The story is about Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, with the help of Tesla, the E-Donkey, and the birth of Jesus in the stable.

Tesla, the E-Donkey, is one of the stars if the Dale Street Methodist church family nativity pantomime A Lad in a Manger being staged at the church on Friday January 20 and Saturday January 21. Picture supplied.

A Leamington church will stage a family ‘nativity pantomime’ on Friday (January 20) and Saturday (January 21).

Dale Street Methodist church will host three performances of A Lad in a Manger on the Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 3pm and 6pm.

The story is about Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, with the help of Tesla, the E-Donkey, and the birth of Jesus in the stable.

In addition, the story tells of King Herod, who loves sweets and steals them from children, and how he is defeated by Widow Swanky who makes sweets. There are also Three Wise Guys, some shepherds and some angels.

Jo Parkinson, of Dale Street Methodist church, said: “Come along to what promises to be a family, fun-filled show.

"In view of the current economic situation, we will be keeping ticket prices low.

"They’re just £2 for adults and children can get in for free.

"The show is part of our outreach and we are hoping that many families from our local community and those from further afield will come to enjoy the show.”

To reserve and pre-order tickets, email [email protected]

Tickets can be collected on the door.

All proceeds will be donated to a number of local charities.