Leamington cinema to host sing-along version of Wicked

The Vue cinema in Leamington is set to host a sing-along version of Wicked.

After becoming one of the most popular big screen releases of 2024, the sing-along version is heading to the big screen this Boxing Day.

Based on the award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz and now nominated for four Golden Globe Awards,

Wicked tells the untold story of the wonderful land of Oz, exploring the unlikely friendship forged between green witch Elphaba and the popular Glinda.

Cinemas are set to host a sing-along version of Wicked. Photo by Universal Pictures supplied by Vue Cinemas

Starring Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop star Ariana Grande as Glinda, fans will now be able to join in as the lyrics appear onscreen to their favourite tunes such as Popular and Defying Gravity, along with fellow Ozians.

To add to this, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have recorded a special vocal warm-up video.

Shaf Hussain, general manager at Vue in Leamington, said: “Wicked has simply enchanted audiences since it launched in November, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide this spell-binding new way for fans to enjoy one of the biggest releases of the year.

“With tickets now on sale, we’re thrilled to invite Ozians and film fans alike to join in with every musical note and magical moment, all from the luxury of our comfortable leather seating and incredible surround sound.

“Of course, those looking to simply enjoy Wicked for the first time or once again, without singing along, we are still screening standard showings of the film for you to enjoy.”

Tickets cost from £4.99 when booked online at: www.myvue.com