Leamington club wins charity tennis competition for the third time

Leamington Tennis Club ladies captain Irene Macias presented with the Bowen Bowl from Peter Bowen and his son Christian.

Leamington Tennis and Squash Club were winners of the annual Bowen Bowl charity competition for the third time last weekend.

The Bowen Bowl event, this year hosted at Warwick Boat Club, celebrates the Leamington-roots of Tennis and raises money for good causes linked to the town and Warwick.

The event had been postponed a fortnight earlier due to heavy rain.

The match between the Leamington and Warwick clubs on Sunday (September 28) between 12 mixed pairs aside, was contested right up to the final round with players in the last two matches knowing the result was in their hands and would be decided by the team with the highest number of games won.

Bowen Bowl exhibition match players Sam Edwards & Tilly Tetley v Marina Webb & Raheem Shahzada.

Leamington defended the Bowen Trophy and was the winner by only five points in a closely fought contest with 229 games to 224, meaning the club now leads the series by three matches to one.

Jon Isaacs, of Isaacs Wealth and Benefits and a Boat Club member, sponsored the event with prize money of £850, which the clubs donated to charities the Priory Pools Community Centre Fund for building works to provide essential services for people in the Packmores area of Warwick and Helping Hands, which gives compassionate and practical support to those people struggling with causes of homelessness and trauma.

More spectators arrived as, for this year, the host club closed the day with an exhibition mixed doubles match featuring first team players Tilly Tetley and Sam Edwards and Marina Webb and Raheem Shahzada.

The tennis on display was of a high-quality.

Raheem and Marina ran out winners 7-6,6-4 playing for the Priory Pools Centre appeal.

Prize money of £100 was given by the club to the Priory Pools Centre adding to the £250 as runners up in the main event.

The Bowen Bowl, made by Elkington’s of Birmingham, circa 1818, looks very similar to the Rosewater dish given to the winner of the Wimbledon Ladies Singles title, and celebrates the first game of tennis played in Leamington in 1874.

Peter Bowen, a Boat Club member, inherited the bowl from his late father, John Bowen, who was a member of Leamington and treasurer there for many years.