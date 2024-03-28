Leamington college holds international fair covering 29 different countries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington college has held an international fair covering 29 different countries.

Delicacies, artefacts and customs were showcased at Royal Leamington Spa College’s event which celebrated cultures from all four corners of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stands were manned by present and past college students, staff and visitors from each of the corresponding countries.

Some of the many students and staff who hosted stands at Royal Leamington Spa mCollege’s International Fair.

Carlos Rodriguez, the college’s International academic manager for English language teaching who manned the stand for Spain, said the main focus was to share with attendees the cultures of many nations across the globe, to celebrate diversity and promote tolerance.

He said: “It gave our students and staff an opportunity to present and represent their countries and to educate and to share cultural knowledge. “That very much underlined the event.

“It gave some of our international students a chance to practise their English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was also a way for our international students to make friends with some of their English counterparts.

“The international students were quite touched by the level of interest shown by the British students who stopped to try their food and ask questions about their country.”

Svitlana Mishenina, a Ukrainian and student of Royal Leamington Spa College, part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), helped to host the Ukraine stand.

She said: ““It was beneficial for me as I had a chance to get acquainted with the culture, customs, food and

historical events of 28 other countries.