Leamington college student has artwork displayed at international festival

Katie Jones with her artwork on display at the DEMO (Design in Motion) Festival. Picture supplied.

A Leamington student has seen her artwork displayed on billboards across the Netherlands as part of an international festival.

Katie Jones, 21 of Royal Leamington Spa College , who is studying on the Level 6 BA Graphic Design with Photography course had work selected to be shown as part of the International Motion festival - DEMO (Design in Motion) Festival.

Held for the second time since 2019, the festival is a 24-hour event showcasing the world’s best motion design on 5000 screens and billboards across the Netherlands.

Katie Jones at the DEMO (Design in Motion) Festival.

With 816 pieces chosen from over 5,300 entries, motion design art was displayed on screens in locations such as airports, shopping centres and public transport.

The festival also held a series of talks related to the motion design profession, creative coding and web art which featured speakers from Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and the UK.

Katie’s piece, entitled Tripping Over Trees was selected for inclusion in the total motion under the theme of Stranger Things.

The selected piece arose from Katie’s studies at Royal Leamington Spa College, where she worked with the motion design software After Effects to manipulate and animate her photography.

The resulting work showed tree stump rings that begin to spiral in on themselves, making the viewer’s eye stumble around the image as it swirls.

In her previous year of study, Katie experimented with motion design through fonts and typography to create eye-catching campaign messages. This interest in movement and motion design informed her selected piece.

The BA Graphic Design with Photography course is delivered through WCG’s Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC).

Katie said: “I was very excited to have work accepted into the festival and really enjoying seeing the motion design on the big screens in Amsterdam.

“Without the encouragement of my tutors, I wouldn’t have even thought to apply the festival and am so happy I took the chance.

“During my studies, the college staff have always been so generous with their time and support, and this has really helped my work and skillset progress.

In my final year of study, I am looking forward to better developing my skills and seeing how the future holds.”

Dr Geraldine Marshall, Graphic Design Lecturer at WCG, said: “Katie only started working with motion design last year, so to have her work picked from thousands of entries is an amazing achievement.

“The festival was a great opportunity for Katie to gain international exposure on such a huge stage of talented motion designers who have been working with motion for many years.

“We at Creative Technologies, Warwickshire College and University Centre are all very proud of Katie and look forward to her future success.”

To find out more about degree-level Graphic Design with Photography courses at WCUC visit www.wcuc.ac.uk

