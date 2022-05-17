Leamington College student's painting and poem dedicated to the Queen will be showcased on popular Channel 4 art show

A supported learning student at Royal Leamington Spa College is set to have his work exhibited to the nation on a popular Channel 4 art show.

Finley Smith, 17, will have his painting of the Queen showcased as part of Grayson Perry’s Art Club on Wednesday May 25.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will also feature Finley reading his poem The Queen’s Picnic, with his royal themed painting and poem forming part of a jubilee special episode of the show.

Finley Smith with his painting of the Queen.

Tutors at the college heard about Grayson Perry’s appeal for submissions to his art club and decided to submit the work which Finley had created in college.

Producers contacted the college and said they wanted to feature Finley on the programme, and soon after Finley was interviewed over Zoom by Grayson. The interview will air as part of the programme on May 25 on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Finley, who hopes to go on to pursue a career in hospitality after finishing his studies, says it was a huge surprise but an honour to find out his poem and painting had been selected for the show.

“The first thing I thought about was what colour the Queen should be wearing in the painting.

"I love big and bright colours, so it had to be red for the dress and hat,” said Finley.

“When we found out that the show was interested in having me on, I was so excited. It was a real honour and speaking with Grayson he was really great, he gave me some tips on my art and I also had the chance to read my poem to him. The poem is all about taking the Queen out for a picnic in London.

“I love painting but I hope that I can work in catering after finishing college, my speciality is frittata! I’m hoping to go to catering college and then go on to work in catering at a care home.