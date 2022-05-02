Leamington Community Boxing gym produces its first champion

Leamington Community Boxing is celebrating producing its first ever champion.

Youngster Parghat ‘Pargs’ Singh has won the title of Midlands Schools Champion for the club, which formed just a few years ago and is based in the grounds of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parghar will now represent the region, and LCB in the national championships.

Harmi, Pargs, Jugga, and Bubs of Leamington Community Boxing.

Boxing is definitely in Parghat’s blood as his father Harmi Penesar is a coach for LCB.

Parghat’s fellow young LCB boxer Jugga Virk also did the club proud by making the Midlands final in his weight category in what was his first tournament.

Jugga is one of the club’s most promising boxers and will go from strength to strength after this experience.

LCB trains girls and boys of various ages and abilities aiming to give as many youngsters as possible a chance to try and benefit from the sport.