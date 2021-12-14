Leamington community climate change project is appealing for donations in order to win grant from M&S

A Leamington community project is appealing for donations in order to win a grant from M&S to help fund music and theatre workshops which will raise awareness of climate change.

For The Love Of Stuff is competing with other environmental community projects across the country to raise money online through the Crowdfunder website.

If the project can raise enough in donations it will be rewarded with match funding with up to £2,500 available through the M&S Energy Community Fund Competition.

Sioda Adams, director of For The Love Of Stuff.

Sioda Adams, the director of For The Love Of Stuff, said: “We are so grateful for the support that we’ve received so far from our local community, Marks & Spencer and Crowdfunder.

"The money we’re raising will help ensure we can deliver on our project to inspire action for change through our outdoor theatre work, whilst also helping to do the right thing by the environment.

"The more that we can raise from supporters, the higher the match funding we’ll receive from M&S, so we’re now in a race against time to raise awareness about For The Love Of Stuff and secure as many community contributions as possible before our Crowdfunding period ends on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24) at 5pm.”

Community groups in the competition from across England were chosen based on their commitment to being environmentally conscious and installing renewable technology or energy efficiency measures in their endeavour to help people in their community lead lower carbon lives.

M&S has also been encouraging projects to take part that are reducing use of or increasing recycling of plastics, and those actively taking part in carbon saving initiatives such as tree planting or increasing the use of electric vehicles.

Successful projects have been chosen to receive a share of £50,000 match funding (up to £2,500 per project) to go towards their project, as well as one-to-one coaching support from experts at Crowdfunder and zero platform fees.

Dan Miller, manager at M&S Energy, said: “We are very excited to be supporting For The Love Of Stuff and our shortlisting group were really impressed with their plans which will not only help support their local community, but also the wider environment.

"It’s humbling to see the fantastic work that is going on in communities across the country and we’re really pleased to be able to offer this match funding to our shortlisted groups.

"We wish them the very best of luck in raising as much as possible so they can bring their ambitious plans to life.”