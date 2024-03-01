Leamington community groups want to plant 10,000 sunflowers to be grown across Lillington and Cubbington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lillington and Cubbington environmental and community groups are working together on a project to plant and grow 10,000 sunflowers this summer.

They want residents to join in and to transform North Leamington into a sea of wonderful yellow.

The aim is to bring joy, grow pollinators and bird seed, bring people together, and to widen environmental awareness and participation.

The launch of the 10,000 Sunflowers scheme will take place on March 17. Pictures supplied.

The initiative is being led by two groups, CLEAN (Cubbington and Lillington Environmental Action Now) and the Leamington Sky Garden, with support from Artyfolks/Lillington Makers and numerous other groups and individuals.

Matt Black of CLEAN said: “There’s a growing awareness of climate change here, and local groups that were working on their own, are doing things together more.

"We just want people to join in - and to make doing our bit locally more enjoyable.

“There are so many good local groups - Bee Friendly, Community Gardens, In Bloom, litter picking, eco-groups in churches and schools, allotment-holders.

"And it’s good to get outdoors and do stuff.”

The project has been donated 7,000 pots, half the compost required, and been offered space for about 7,000 sunflowers.

Five allotment sites are involved – New Milverton, Campion Hills, Cubbington, St. Mary’s and Kenilworth.

Those keen to have sunflowers planted are St. Mary Magdalene’s Church, Lillington, Lillington Library, Cubbington Community Garden, Cubbington Church, Cubbington School, Valley Road Health Hub, and Netherfield Day Centre.

David Snatt of Leamington Sky Garden said: “We’re about three quarters of the way up our Blue Peter Sunflower ladder.

"Please help us to get to the top.”

The plan is to grow the sunflowers in pots from mid-April to end of May, before planting them out, and are looking for people who have room on window-sills, in greenhouses and polytunnels, and for people who would like sunflowers planted in their gardens, or community spaces.

The 10,000 Sunflowers Launch will take place at at the Octagon Centre at St Mary Magdalene’s Church on March 17 from 1pm to 4pm.

All are welcome.

There will be arts and craft activities for all ages, tea and cake and the chance to find out more about the sunflowers project and to pick up pots and seeds.