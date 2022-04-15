Leamington community wood needs your votes to get funding to restore its pond and its surrounding habitat

The community woodland area has been shortlisted in the Bronze category - alongside nine other projects – for Severn Trent’s Community Fund.
The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago so the volunteers who look after the wood have applied for funding to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.
They aim to do this in the autumn to minimise disruption to wildlife.
The group has said: “The restored pond will be a great habitat for newts, other pond creatures, dragonflies and birds.”
As we have previously reported, St Pauls CofE School PTA has also been shortlisted – in the Silver category – to receive £10,000 improve the school’s pond area.
Voting is open at https://www.stwater.co.uk/about-us/severn-trent-community-fund/public-vote/ until the end of Sunday April 24.