Leamington community wood needs your votes to get funding to restore its pond and its surrounding habitat

Foundry Wood in Leamington needs your votes to get a £5,000 grant to restore its pond and the habitat which surrounds it.

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 15th April 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 12:20 pm
Foundry wood

The community woodland area has been shortlisted in the Bronze category - alongside nine other projects – for Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago so the volunteers who look after the wood have applied for funding to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They aim to do this in the autumn to minimise disruption to wildlife.

The group has said: “The restored pond will be a great habitat for newts, other pond creatures, dragonflies and birds.”

As we have previously reported, St Pauls CofE School PTA has also been shortlisted – in the Silver category – to receive £10,000 improve the school’s pond area.

Voting is open at https://www.stwater.co.uk/about-us/severn-trent-community-fund/public-vote/ until the end of Sunday April 24.

Read More

Read More
Leamington arts festival to hold free theatre workshops for youngsters to put on...
LeamingtonSevern TrentSilver