Leamington community wood needs your votes to get funding to restore its pond and its surrounding habitat

Foundry wood

The community woodland area has been shortlisted in the Bronze category - alongside nine other projects – for Severn Trent’s Community Fund.

The pond, installed in 2012, dried up a few summers ago so the volunteers who look after the wood have applied for funding to strip it out, put in a new lining and re-establish the habitat around it.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They aim to do this in the autumn to minimise disruption to wildlife.

The group has said: “The restored pond will be a great habitat for newts, other pond creatures, dragonflies and birds.”