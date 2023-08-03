The Lord Leycester is set to reopen its doors to the public in late summer.

A Leamington-based company has donated a new cooker to a historic building in Warwick - 165 years after it first supplied a cooker to the site.

In July, manufacturer Rangemaster donated the cooker to the Lord Leycester in High Street in Warwick.

Lord Leycester Brethren, Iskender Diker, commercial director at Middleby Residential (Rangemaster) and Kathryn Lowe, marketing manager at AGA Rangemaster with the original Kitchener stove. Photo by Gill Fletcher

This comes 165 years after Rangemaster first supplied the medieval site with the iconic Kitchener stove, invented by William Flavel, in 1858.

The Lord Leycester, which is an independent charity that supports ex-servicemen known as the Brethren, is nearing completion of a multi-million pound restoration programme.

The official handover ceremony of a Professional Deluxe 110cm induction range cooker took place at the Lord Leycester and was attended, by Iskender Diker, commercial director at Middleby Residential (Rangemaster).

Mr. Diker took part in the ceremonious blacking of the original stove with the Brethren residents of the Lord Leycester.

Lord Leycester Brethren, Iskender Diker, commercial director at Middleby Residential (Rangemaster) and Kathryn Lowe, marketing manager at AGA Rangemaster with the new cooker. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The new range cooker will be part of the newly developed commercial kitchen and its ancestor, the iconic Kitchener stove, will be a museum exhibit about the life of the Brethren.

Hamish Wood, project manager at Lord Leycester Hospital, said: “The historical significance of this donation cannot be overstated.

"The original Kitchener stove, acquired in July 1858, remains proudly on display in the Brethren’s Kitchen at the Lord Leycester.

"The stove tirelessly cooked meals for the Brethren residing at the Lord Leycester and was in constant use all year round.

"We are grateful to Rangemaster for allowing us to continue our much-needed hard work.”

Iskender Diker, commercial director at Middleby Residential (Rangemaster), added: “Rangemaster is deeply honoured to contribute to the legacy of the Lord Leycester, a cherished Warwick treasure.

"As we supply the new Professional Deluxe, we also celebrate our longstanding heritage and the enduring craftsmanship that has defined our brand for over a century.

"We hope this modern range cooker will continue to foster warmth, community and delicious culinary experiences for generations to come.”

As part of the current extensive restoration efforts, a discovery was made behind the kitchen’s walls – an authentic copy of the ‘Cook’s Duties’ from 1887.

This piece of history will be displayed alongside the original Kitchener cooker.