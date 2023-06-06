Leamington company is showcasing custom built ‘affordable’ motorcycle for new riders

The team at Vice Motorcycles has been working on three builds and this is the first to have been completed so far.

A Leamington company is showcasing a custom-built ‘affordable’ motorcycle aimed at young and new riders which it hopes to develop to sell.

Vice Motorcycles is a spin-off from Carl Harris’s design engineering business Charlie Victor Limited, based at the Victoria Business Centre.

Carl Harris of Vice Motorcycles in Leamington working on the custom motorcycle.

It is based on a125cc Akita from Mutt Motorcycles in Birmingham and the concept was for ‘an affordable café racer-style bike’.

Carl applied its colours and graphics in the style of a 1960s privateer TT race entry.

He said: "If there’s sufficient interest in the bike we will develop a road-going version for sale.

The custom motorcycle built by Vice Motorcycles in Leamington.

"As well as displaying it at custom shows and at Mutt HQ people can see it at the Arch Day event at Victoria Business Centre on July 8.”