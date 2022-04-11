Leamington company named as world’s best mobile game publisher at annual awards ceremony

A Leamington company has been named as the world’s best mobile game publisher at an annual awards ceremony.

Kwalee faced stiff competition from several multi-national giants for its win in the Best Publisher Category at the 2022 Mobile Game Awards

The prestigious category was judged by a panel of independent mobile games industry experts from across the sector, with Kwalee, which is based in Southam Road, coming out on top against the likes of NetEase, Zynga and Voodoo.

Founded in 2011, Kwalee is now one of the world’s most successful mobile game publishers and its games have more than 800 million installs collectively.

The firm’s experienced management includes CEO David Darling, who previously co-founded and led Codemasters for more than 20 years.

In late 2021, Kwalee was named Best Large Studio at the TIGA Awards, meaning that the company has now been honoured as both a developer and a publisher in recent months.

Kwalee’s head of mobile publishing William Cox, formerly of SEGA and Ubisoft, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for us to be named Best Publisher, and we’re proud of our ongoing work to help developers create life-changing successes.

Kwalee team members celebrate the achievement.

"That the expert judges recognised Kwalee in a competitive global category is something we’re all hugely proud of and a deserved reward for the team’s constant efforts.