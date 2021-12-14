Leamington company wins three awards for its work in the learning technology sector

LAS staff celebrate winning three awards including gold for Learning Organisation of the Year at the recent The Learning Technologies Awards 2021 ceremony in London.

A Leamington company has won three awards for its work in the learning technology sector.

LAS (Learning Age Solutions Ltd) won two bronze awards and one gold at The Learning Technologies Awards 2021 which recently took place at the Park Plaza in Westminster, London.

The gold award was given to LAS for being judged to be the Learning Organisation of the year.

The judges commented that "LAS is an excellent example of a small learning organisation leading the way in the industry.

They added: "LAS has a clear purpose, lives by its values and is making the world a better place through its UK and global projects."

One of the bronze awards were given to LAS for Excellence in the Design of Learning Content for its work with the pan-disability charity, Leonard Cheshire, on a three-year

programme to enhance the life and employability skills of people with disabilities in Kenya and Bangladesh.

The other was given for Best Use of Blended Learning for LAS's work on a three-month programme with the NPCC (National Police Chief’s Council) for its learning and development staff across all 41 forces.

LAS's CEO, Rob Hubbard, said: “Delighted is an understatement.

"The Learning Technology awards are a huge deal and some of the most prestigious globally.

"We are blown away to have won three awards this year which is testament to our wonderful team and amazing forward-thinking customers who put their trust in us.