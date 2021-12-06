Leamington couple have fulfilled a long-time dream of opening their own gym after helping people bounce back from lockdown

A Leamington couple who helped people bounce back from lockdown by putting on outdoor fitness classes have now fulfilled a long-time dream by opening their own gym in the town.

Personal trainers Martin Browne and Olivia Kreigenfeld launched their company Physical Formula during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and started a programme of 'Covid safe' fun and friendly group fitness sessions aimed at enhancing people's physical and mental wellbeing called PT in the Park at Victoria Park during the spring of this year - which they continued to run come rain or shine up until a few weeks ago.But, behind the scenes, the couple had set about finding and obtaining a premises which they could turn into a space in which their members could train indoors.

In early October, Martin and Olivia collected the keys for a weathered industrial unit in Rigby Close on the Heathcote Industrial Estate and in just seven weeks, with the help of family, friends and members, they turned it into a boutique personal training studio.

Olivia Kreigenfeld and Martin Browne, of Physical Formula, watch on as Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen officially opens their new gym.

Martin said: "Securing a commercial premises had been our dream for the last ten years.

"We actually found an old holiday diary from 2015 that outlined this very business plan and all of its details.

"But getting the keys was only the start of our journey

"We knew we would have our work cut out to get the place turned around before the new year but thanks to everyone who helped we managed to pull off a miracle."

The gym was officially opened about a week ago with Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen cutting the ribbon as part of an open day event.

And members are now enjoying circuit sessions, boxing fitness classes and more.

Martin said: "We knew that starting a business would be hard, but we didn’t anticipate the severity of the financial, emotional and physical strain it would put on us.

"The open day saw tears, both of joy and laughter, - but most of all it brought our entire circle together to experience the emotion and hard work.

The exterior of Physical Formula's new boutique personal training studio in the Heathcote Industrial Estate.

"If you think you can, you’re right and if you think you can’t you’re right, either way, life is about choices, and our decision was to create a safe, non-judgemental environment for people to exercise mentally and physically. "

For more information call 07943558254, email [email protected], visit www.physicalformula.com or find Physical Formula on Facebook or Instagram.

Friends , family and members attended the open day event for Martin and Olivia's new gym.

The interior of Physical Formula's new boutique personal training studio in the Heathcote Industrial Estate.

