Leamington couple have launched a new charity to support families impacted by rare genetic disorder

A Leamington couple have launched a new charity to help support families impacted by the same rare genetic disorder their daughter has.

Hannah and Tim Driffill have set up Tango2UK to support individuals and families impacted by TANGO2 Deficiency Disorder (T2DD).

Their youngest daughter Phoebe was diagnosed with T2DD at the age of six last year after years of health challenges and uncertain diagnoses.

T2DD is a significant life-limiting condition and can cause metabolic crisis—episodes of serious illness triggered by factors such as fasting or infection.

Tim and Hannah Driffill with their three children Joseph, Hope and youngest daughter Phoebe. Picture supplied.

T2DD patients cannot effectively access their body’s energy stores, resulting in severe complications, including irregular heartbeats, muscle breakdown, and brain-related issues.

People with T2DD have neurological challenges such as intellectual disabilities or developmental delays.

Symptoms can vary greatly from person to person and may occur both during and outside of these crises.

Currently, there is no cure for T2DD.

The Driffills founded Tango2UK to raise awareness of the condition, connect affected families, and advocate for advancements in research and care.

The charity will also serve as a vital resource for education, offering guidance on managing symptoms and navigating life with T2DD.

Tim and Hannah said: “As parents, we know how isolating and challenging it is to face a rare diagnosis like TANGO2 Deficiency Disorder.

"Tango2UK is here to give hope and support to families like ours, and to drive progress in understanding this devastating condition.”

For more information about Tango2UK or to donate to support its mission visit www.tango2uk.org, call 07796 691011 or send an email to [email protected]