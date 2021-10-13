Leamington couple take part in annual charity walk in memory of son who died aged just 23

A Leamington couple have taken part in an annual walk to raise awareness of a charity which they have supported since their son died unexpectedly at a young age.

Stan and Carolyn Harris first became involved with Cardiac Risk in the Young following the death of their son Matthew who died aged just 23 of cardiac arrest in 2010 while participating in the Kenilworth Half Marathon.

They recently took part in the charity's Heart of Durham Walk event, having previously done the annual CRY Bridges Walk in London, all to raise funds and awareness for the work of the charity.

Carolyn and Stan Harris.

The couple said: " “We just want to raise awareness of CRY.

"It is particularly important for children and young people taking part in sports.

"We were put in touch with CRY after Matthew died and they were a huge help.”

Every week in the UK at least 12 young people, aged 35 and under, die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

In 80 per cent of these cases there will have been no warning signs or symptoms, which is why CRY believes that screening is vitally important.

CRY’s screening programme now tests more than 30,000 young people aged between 14 and 35 every year.

Dr Steven Cox, chief executive of CRY said: "“On behalf of everyone at CRY, I would like to thank Stan and Carolyn for taking part in this year’s event and playing such a key role in helping to heighten awareness of the work we are doing to prevent the tragedy of sudden cardiac deaths in young people.