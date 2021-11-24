Leamington curry house is named as best in Warwickshire at national awards

Mohammed Ahad, the owner of Millennium Balti in Bath Street, Leamington, and his three brothers were presented with the award for being voted as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2021.

A Leamington curry house has been named as the best in Warwickshire at a prestigious national awards event.

Mohammed Ahad, the owner of Millennium Balti in Bath Street, and his three brothers were presented with the award at the Asian Curry Awards 2021 which took place at the Grosvenor House hotel in Mayfair, London, last Sunday (November 21).

The restaurant, which has also recently been given a five star hygiene rating, was nominated for the award by its customers showing how highly regarded it is in the town and across the county.

Mohammed said: "We have worked very hard to achieve all this.

"The strength is in our unity. We always try our best to look after everyone, always quality food, always improving ourselves as we go along, always learning.

"Our passion, love and dedication has kept us going.

"Of course we wouldn't have done all this without support and love from our family friends and customers.

"We are very thankful to all of our supporters and well wishers.