Leamington dance-circus company's new tour opens to full houses

By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:52 BST
Hidden by Motionhouse. Image by Dan Tucker.placeholder image
Hidden by Motionhouse. Image by Dan Tucker.
Leamington dance-circus company Motionhouse has wowed full houses at the opening shows of its new tour.

It staged performances of its new show Hidden at Warwick Arts Centre between Thursday (February 6) to Sunday (February 9) last week.

Most Popular

Motionhouse will next take Hidden to other national and international stages, starting with a sold-out performance at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, then Poole, Huddersfield, Germany, Denmark, Peterborough, Winchester, Malvern and Guildford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louise Richards, executive Director of Motionhouse: “With sell-out shows and a fantastic audience response,

“It’s been wonderful to share the new show with our brilliant local audiences.”

placeholder image
Read More
Warwickshire dance-circus company prepares to launch next major touring producti...

Hidden is co-commissioned by FABRIC, Birmingham Hippodrome and Warwick Arts Centre and created with support from the John Ellerman Foundation and the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.

To watch the one-minute trailer for Hidden on Youtube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E32E52F8Sq4

To find out more about the tour and other Motionhouse productions and classes visit the website https://www.motionhouse.co.uk/

Related topics:LeamingtonWinchesterPeterborough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice