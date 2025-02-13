Leamington dance-circus company's new tour opens to full houses

Hidden by Motionhouse. Image by Dan Tucker.

Leamington dance-circus company Motionhouse has wowed full houses at the opening shows of its new tour.

It staged performances of its new show Hidden at Warwick Arts Centre between Thursday (February 6) to Sunday (February 9) last week.

Motionhouse will next take Hidden to other national and international stages, starting with a sold-out performance at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, then Poole, Huddersfield, Germany, Denmark, Peterborough, Winchester, Malvern and Guildford.

Louise Richards, executive Director of Motionhouse:

“It’s been wonderful to share the new show with our brilliant local audiences.”

Hidden is co-commissioned by FABRIC, Birmingham Hippodrome and Warwick Arts Centre and created with support from the John Ellerman Foundation and the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.

To watch the one-minute trailer for Hidden on Youtube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E32E52F8Sq4

To find out more about the tour and other Motionhouse productions and classes visit the website https://www.motionhouse.co.uk/