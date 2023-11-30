Leamington dance company are staging new Christmas show in Birmingham until end of December

Motionhouse launched Starchitects Save Santa! at the Midlands Arts Centre in the city earlier in November.

Starchitects Save Santa! by Motionhouse. Image by Dan Tucker.

Leamington-based dance company Motionhouse has launched its new Christmas show in Birmingham and will be staging performances in the city until the end of December.

The show is a fun, adventurous story for all the family that features jaw-dropping dance-circus acrobatics and amazing digital projections.

It follows the tale of a group of children called the Starchitects, as they blast off to save Santa, who has crash-landed on the moon.

Motionhouse creates extraordinary full-length productions for theatre touring and for outdoor spaces, festivals and large-scale performance events with jaw-dropping digital projections.

The renowned organisation recently created Wondrous Stories, a spectacular open-air show that kicked off the Birmingham 2022 Festival.