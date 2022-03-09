Leamington dance company set for opening show of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Festival this month

Wondrous Stories poster

Leamington dance-circus company Motionhouse is set to open the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Festival in the city centre this month.

Motionhouse will put on performances of Wondrous Stories in Centenary Square between March 17 and 20

Centenary Square is home to buildings that house or tell stories – the Library of Birmingham, Symphony Hall and Birmingham Rep – and Wondrous Stories is inspired by this.

A giant aerial spectacle with a flying book and airborne bicycles are just some of the elements of the show alongside digital projections which will help set the scene.

Wondrous Stories has been created and directed by Kevin Finnan MBE, artistic director of Motionhouse, who was a choreographer and movement director for the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

He also created The Voyage in collaboration with Australian physical theatre company Legs On The Wall, produced by Birmingham Hippodrome, which took place on the set of a stunning life-size cruise liner in Victoria Square to open the London 2012 Festival in the Midlands.

Ti make Wondrous Stories, Kevin pulled together a team of artistic collaborators including choreographers Sonia Sabri and Jamaal Burkmar, poets Raza Hussein and Sebbie Mudhai, composer Sophy Smith and digital artists Logela Multemedia, amongst others.

Kevin said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be making Wondrous Stories.

"We travel the world with our touring productions and in recent years have made several large-scale events for major international celebrations.

"It's wonderful to now be creating this spectacular show right here in our home region, working with an extraordinary team of talented artists and performers to thrill audiences in Birmingham.”