Leamington dance company to premiere its new production at Warwick Arts Centre
The company will then head off on an extensive tour across the UK and Europe, followed by a second tour starting later next year and continuing into 2026 and beyond.
Hidden explores how, in an increasingly divided world, light can come out of darkness in times of crisis.
Kevin Finnan, artistic director: “I’m interested in looking at how, in the darkest moments we face, when our whole world seems to tilt on its axis, humanity can come together to help one other through challenging times.
"It seems to me that although this aspect of humanity is sometimes hidden, it is a fundamental component of our survival as a species.”
Performances will take place at the arts centre, which is at the University of Warwick, from February 6 to 9.