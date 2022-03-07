Leamington dance festival awards new trophy in memory of dedicated event steward

A dedicated steward who would help at a dance festival for children in Leamington has been remembered by the events' organisers with the awarding of a new trophy.
At the Leamington Stage Dance Festival, which took place towards the end of last month, young dancers Rosanna Nealon and Alfie Jones of the Christine Anderson Theatre School, Rugby were presented with The Carole Langford Trophy for their love of dance by Carole's husband Tony.
Before she died in June last year, Carole volunteered as a steward at the Swan Theatre in her home city Worcester.
And it was through Tony's involvement with a theatre group in the city she became friends with members of the dance school who asked her if she could help with the Leamington festival.
It was then on that she and Tony would stay in a hotel in Leamington at their own expense so they could steward at the annual event, which took place at North Leamington School this year.
Carole's son Ian said: "She just loved to watch the dancing and to see the children having fun."