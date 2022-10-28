Earlier this year, it was announced that the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, alongside free transport service Harbury e-Wheels and the South Warwickshire-based Kissing it Better, were receiving The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The trust was founded by Tony Britton in memory of his wife Pam, who died in 2013 aged 64, having lived with early-onset dementia since she was in her 50s.

On Wednesday (October 26), the Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, presented award to Tony Brittan, founder of the Pam Britton Trust. The award is for the team of volunteers, including Tony, who runs around 12 regular get-togethers for those living with dementia and their carers. Photo supplied

Speaking about finding out about the award, Tony said: “There was the initial surprise as it wasn’t expected and then the question of who might have nominate the charity, followed by delight.”

On Wednesday (October 26), the Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, presented award to Tony Brittan, founder of the Pam Britton Trust.

The award is for the team of volunteers, including Tony, who runs around 12 regular get-togethers for those living with dementia and their carers.

Reflecting on being presented the award, Tony said: “I was very nervous throughout and during my thank you speech I certainly had the wobbly legs, which I cannot recall ever having before.

Tony Brittan, founder of the Pam Britton Trust, giving a speech. Photo supplied

“I was very moved by the number of dignitaries who attended and so pleased so many of our long standing volunteers managed to make it too, we couldn’t have done anything without them.

“The Lord Lieutenant put me at ease, and he said some very kind words about our efforts in dementia support across the wider Warwick area over the last seven years or so.

"I think choosing to have it during a regular group session at the first ever venue, the Brunswick Centre, really added to the occasion along with having so many family and friends present.

"I would like to thank my two charity trustees, Barbara and Cynthia, who give me so much support and put up with me year in year out, Jill from the Lord Lieutenants Office who did most of the organisation for the day and all the dignitaries who chose to attend and support the charity.

"Also Pam’s family of course who always give me 100 per cent support too and being so local, her sister, brother and Kerry my niece play a significant part in what we do.

"Lastly but by no means least, the various group leaders and all their superb volunteers across a network of some 11 independent groups in our area, who facilitate and deliver support week in week out to both the family carers, and their loved ones living with a dementia illness.”

When asked what Pam would think about the Trust receiving the award, Tony said: “I do hope Pam would be proud, she was such an amazing human being herself who gave so much help and support to so many people, including some eight years or so working most Saturday nights with the Samaritans Organisation in Coventry, having also worked full time for the family company during the week.

“Pam wasn’t one looking for praise, she was a wonderful listener and just enjoyed being with people we met wherever we travelled across the World, as well as here at home.

"Pam being Pam would be pleased for me and the charity though.”