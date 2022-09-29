Register
Leamington designers and makers to sell their work at event in town next weekend

Made in Leamington will be held at The Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9

By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 6:10 pm
A poster for the event. Picture supplied.
Leamington designers and makers will sell their work at a two-day art fair in the town centre next weekend.

Made in Leamington, at The Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9, will run from 11am to 5pm on both days.

A range of crafts including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery will be on sale

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/MadeInLeamington/

