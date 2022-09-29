Leamington designers and makers to sell their work at event in town next weekend
Made in Leamington will be held at The Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9
Leamington designers and makers will sell their work at a two-day art fair in the town centre next weekend.
Made in Leamington, at The Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9, will run from 11am to 5pm on both days.
Most Popular
A range of crafts including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery will be on sale
Advertisement
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/MadeInLeamington/