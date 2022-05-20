Leamington distillery's rum inspired by town boxing legend Randolph Turpin wins international quality award

Leamington's Warwickshire Gin Company toasts the success of its new rum, The Pugilist inspired by the story of town’s world-famous boxing champion

An independent distillery in Leamington has won an international quality award for its rum which was inspired by town boxing legend Randolph Turpin.

Warwickshire Gin Company’s The Pugilist, named in tribute to the former World Middleweight Champion, won a bronze in the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2022.

The Philosopher’s Daughter, one of several gins made by the craft distillery, also won a bronze.

Owner Dave Blick, who founded the company in 2018, said: “It’s a pretty cool story. Looking back to have a world champion was a massive deal and Randolph Turpin put Leamington on the world map. His dad was from Guyana and fought in the First World War for the British Army.

“In honour of our local hero we have reached out to his Guyanan heritage and are using imported base rum spirit from the country to retain the cultural link. We then add botanicals including nutmeg, cinnamon, orange peel and all spice berries to give it a unique Leamington flavour.

“I am just really chuffed that both The Pugilist and The Philosopher’s Daughter won bronze awards.

"To receive this recognition so soon after the launch of our rum last September will help to increase awareness internationally about the quality of our spirits.

“And on the back of the awards, we were listed in Selfridges, Birmingham, and approached by some major UK hotels including the Hilton, Crowne Plaza, Qhotels and Marriott.”