Leamington dog and handler crowned winners at Kennel Club agility finals

A Leamington dog and her handler have been crowned the winners of The Kennel Club Intermediate Dog Agility Stakes final

Naarah Cuddy, 29, and her Border Collie Runbye Goin Bananas (Banana for short) won The Kennel Club Intermediate Dog Agility Stakes final – one of the World’s most prestigious agility competitions – at the London International Horse Show at ExCeL London, on Saturday (December 21).

Naarah said: “This was Banana’s second time in the final at the event.

“It was a great day, I’m so happy that she won.”

Naarah Cuddy and her dog Banana. Credit: Sean Cameron .

Held in association with Skinner’s, The Kennel Club Agility Stakes saw top agility stars of the highest grades (Grade 5, 6 or 7), who had earned qualification in competitions throughout the year, compete in five height finals across small, medium, large, intermediate and large ‘Anything but Collie’ categories.

Catherine Guiver, head of events at The Kennel Club, said: “Congratulations to Naarah and Banana for their impressive performance, the pair should feel very proud of their win.