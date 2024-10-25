Leamington dumper truck factory to improve facilities with support from major bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington dumper truck factory is set to expand its factory operations and enhance its onsite facilities with the help of a funding package from HSBC UK.

Thwaites Dumpers will upgrade its site in Welsh Road, Cubbington, by constructing an additional 43,000 sq. ft. building.

This new space will “boost capacity, improve efficiencies, and support its spare parts business and overall warehousing needs.

A CGI of some of the site improvements being made at the Thwaites Dumpers factory in Cubbington.

Following the completion of the work in summer 2025, Thwaites expects to see a 15 per cent increase in manufacturing capacity over the coming years

Simon Hill, managing director at Thwaites Dumpers, said: “This funding provides us with the resources we need to keep our business growing.

"It has been almost 50 years since we last developed our site, so these improvements are much needed.

"Our staff are excited to have a safer environment to work in and improved site facilities.”

Thomas Lemaire, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “Thwaites is a name synonymous with site dumpers in the UK and beyond, and have operated from the same 60-acre Warwickshire site since 1937.

"HSBC have been delighted to support a longstanding client with their expansion plans which will enable the next phase of growth and evolution. We look forward to seeing Thwaites’ redevelopment come to life over the next year.”

Thwaites Dumpers is a family-owned business dating back to 1937.