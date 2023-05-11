Leamington eco florist to exhibit installation at Chelsea Flower Show this month

Nicola Hill started her flower farm and floristry business Gentle Blooms two years ago.

Nicola Hill of Gentle Blooms creating a floral installation. Credit: Alice Morgan Photography

A Leamington-based flower farmer and eco florist has been chosen to create a floral installation at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Nicola Hill started her flower farm and floristry business Gentle Blooms two years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She grows all her flowers locally without pesticides or chemicals and uses them to create bouquets, wreaths, wedding and funeral flowers using sustainable techniques.

A design sketch of Nicola's installation for the Chelsea Flower Show. Picture supplied.

Nicola said: “My flowers are grown without pesticides or chemicals, so they are bee and wildlife friendly.

"I grow a wide range of annuals, biennials, perennials as well as bulbs, corms, shrubs and trees.

"I always have something different and my flowers smell amazing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I grow some flowers in my garden but mostly I grow at Bridge Nursery in Napton.

"I have a background in design, having worked in architecture for many years, and really enjoy creating with flowers.

"I won a competition to create a design at Strawberry Hill House flower festival last year, which gave me the confidence to enter a design for Chelsea.

"I am really excited - I have been to Chelsea many times but never thought I would be taking part.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking place from May 22 to 27, Chelsea Flower Show is a Mecca for gardeners and flower lovers across the UK.

Nicola’s installation, which will be in the floristry section in the main pavilion, is inspired by her flower farm and will be made using a willow frame covered with flowers and sat in an oil drum .