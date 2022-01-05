Leamington education company approved to provide Covid-19 catch-up support for school children

Sophie Parker with one of her Tutor In A Box kits.

A Leamington-based education company has been approved by the Government to provide Covid-19 catch-up support for school children.

Tutor In A Box is one of only 55 organisations in the whole of the England approved to deliver the support as a partner for the National Tutoring Programme (NTP).

Sophie Parker, founder of Tutor In A Box, said: “Education is fundamental to children of all ages and I’ve seen first-hand the impact COVID-19 has had on so many children.

"Therefore I’m delighted we are approved as a tuition partner and can continue the work we’re doing."

As part of the Education Recovery Programme, the government has invested £1billion to support up to six million students, providing 15-hour tutoring packages for pupils who need help.

"As an approved partner, Tutor In A Box will now be able to start tutoring primary and secondary students in both small groups and one to one tuition to help them catch up with their English, maths and science," added Ms Parker.

Karen Guthrie, NTP programme director, said: “We are very pleased to welcome more accredited Tuition Partners onto the NTP. Schools have already shared with us how much their pupils are benefiting from tutoring and they now have more choice and flexibility and access to a range of vast expertise and experience from our expanded group of tuition providers.