Leamington election candidate discusses solar farm issue with villagers
Mr Western, who is hoping to get voted back in as the MP for the constituency when the election takes place on July 4, held a meeting with Radgford Semele residents last week.
Posting on his Facebook page he said: “It is great news that Radford Semele is returning to the Warwick and Leamington constituency for the first time in years.“I really valued the opportunity to hear first hand from residents on the issues that concern them, particularly the proposed solar farm on the outskirts of the village .”
The proposals, for the site of open and undeveloped agricultural land which lies immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford and about 2km east of Leamington, are being put forward by Novergy and Recurrent Energy.
The solar farm would cover 242 acres of open land.
An online petition has been started by Kate Pitel at www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele
She said: “With solar developments already at Island Farm and Middle Lane, not to mention the development at Ufton which was passed by the planning Committee with a majority of one, this will substantially increase what the Goverment calls a ‘cumulative effect’.
“Government strategy is to use already developed and industrial land first and foremost.
"So why is our agricultural land being targeted?
"This land has been productive since 1945 and probably well before that.
"Enough wheat could be grown there to make two million loaves of bread each year.
“With food production a priority, alternative locations, ones that don’t have such an impact on residents, could easily be found.
"According to the CPRE, if just a quarter of the UK’s total 250,000 hectares of south-facing commercial roof space was used for solar panels, it could generate 25 GW of electricity each year.
"And with good planning and design, 20,000 hectares of car parking space could potentially yield another 8GW.
"Yet an increasing number of these significant industrial developments are being proposed for otherwise unspoilt countryside.
“Our local planning authority must give these matters their very serious consideration when the planning application gets submitted.”