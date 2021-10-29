Leamington environmental activist releases his new book ahead of climate change conference COP26

An environmental activist from Leamington has released his book ahead of the upcoming climate change conference.

Chris Philpott, who spent many years building nature reserves at Campion School and Southam College as well join campaigns for recycling and protests with Extinction Rebellion, has had his novel published, which is called 'The Climate Emergency and Green Spirituality Activism'.

It has been released ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which is taking place next week.

Chris Philpott has had his novel published, which is called 'The Climate Emergency and green spirituality activism. Photo supplied

In the book Chris reasons that the climate crisis is a 'spiritual crisis', because people 'have turned their back on the values and guidance offered by spiritual traditions of how to lead a climate-friendly life'.

The book which is made up of four parts, is made up of research, global examples, future predictions in terms of climate change and advice on how people can be more 'climate-friendly' in their lives.

He said: "My 40 years experience and knowledge as a green activist and educator have bore fruit in the publication of my recent book on the climate emergency.

"It took five years to research and write.

"All profits made will be given away to green causes, especially those dealing with the climate emergency."

The book is for sale on Amazon for £10 hardback and £5 for the digital edition.

As well as his book Chris has also been making a series of videos about climate change on his YouTube channel.