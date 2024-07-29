Leamington equestrian Laura Collett wins gold and bronze at Olympic Games
Laura won her first individual senior championship medal with an exceptional performance in the Olympic jumping final today (Monday July 29) to win the bronze medal on Lordships Graffalo just hours after helping Britain to an historic eventing team gold.
Riding London 52 for the team event, the 34-year-old was the last of the trio also made up of Tom McEwen and Rosalind Canter, to ride in the final show-jumping round knowing that her teammates had put her into a great position to defend the title she and Tom had won in Tokyo 2020.
She could have knocked down four fences during her run and Team GB would have still won the event but in the end she hit just one.
Speaking to the Team GB website she said: ““I’m on top of the world. I’ve never, ever ridden into an atmosphere like that.
“Luckily London is one trusty partner.
"So are my teammates as well, we brought it home."
Laura had already set an Olympic record in the opening dressage round in which she combined brilliantly with Tom and Rosalind to have Team GB in the lead.
And the trio also powered through the cross country section to set them up well for the final round.
In 2013 Laura suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall from her horse and was placed in an induced coma for six days.
Nine years later, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to equestrianism.