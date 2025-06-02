Leamington fashion show raises £16,000 for charities

Pictured (left to right) Jane Lisle-Holmes, The Gap Youth Development manager, Jean Morgan, chair of The Gap Trustees, Marcos Compos, director of The Gap, with Jenni Fuller and Sheila Brown from Bodies & Co. Picture supplied.

An annual Warwickshire charity fashion show, which has raised more than £500,000 since its inception, has given £16,000 to local charities after two packed houses at the 600-seater Royal Spa Centre in Leamington recently.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodies & Co Fashion Show, which showcases clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, is the brainchild of show director Jenni Fuller, who launched the show in 1979.

Mrs Fuller said: “Each year, we have a wonderful volunteer army of some 100 people, including 50 models, choreographers, dressers, stage hands and front of house staff, and because they give their time for free we are able to give every penny to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, with additional generous support from sponsors and advertisers, we easily beat our target of £12,000 and the £16,000 raised will be split evenly between the local branches of both Cancer Research UK and Samaritans, together with The Gap Community Centre in Warwick.

At the cheque presentation, Bodies & Co’s Mrs Fuller and Sheila Brown were given an insight into the work of The Gap, including the recent Upcycled Fashion Project undertaken by the young people attending the Chase Meadow Youth Club, which The Gap also runs.

The Gap's fundraiser, Kathy Wheeler, said: "We are addressing the urgent and growing need for safe social spaces and activities, where people of all ages can meet each other to prevent loneliness and social and financial isolation. This is hugely important because of the detrimental impact on health, well-being and quality of life, affecting thousands of people in Warwick. A huge thank you to Jenni, Sheila, and the Bodies & Co fashion show team for their tremendous efforts and generous donation.

“The money raised will help us continue to run The Gap community centre, near Spinney Hill, youth clubs and older people’s activities to improve people’s lives,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about The Gap and its services and activities, call 01926 494200 or visit their website at www.thegapwarwick.org to learn.

Tickets for next year's Bodies & Co fashion shows in April will be on sale from mid-January through Jenni Fuller on 01926 715635.