Leamington FC coach will be a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kevin Redmond.

A Leamington Football Club coach who works with both academy prospects and disabled youngsters has been selected to be a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kevin Redmond, 54, will carry the the baton through one leg of the Midlands tour as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin, who comes from Halesowen, coaches as part of the Leamington FC Academy of Sporting Excellence at Moreton Morrell College and Pershore College, while also teaching on the Level 3 sport course.

As part of his work with Leamington FC, supports the club as its lead disability coach and runs training sessions for children of all ages at Aylesford School.

Kevin is one of 2022 people given the honour of taking part in the relay, and has been given the honour in recognition in supporting people with disabilities to play and engage with sport.

It comes after Kevin was named as one of 14 Hometown Heroes who have dedicated their lives to grassroots sport in the West Midlands.

The West Midlands’ leg runs from July 18 to 28, and Kevin will soon find out which day he will be picked to run.

He said: “Sport has been a huge part of my life since I was a child, so to get the chance to be part of a major international event is really exciting.

“I’ve never done any of my coaching or teaching for accolades, I just wanted to make a difference.

" To be named a Hometown Hero was incredible and becoming a baton bearer is a great honour.

“I was actually on the baton bearer selection panel and had no idea that I had been nominated too, hopefully I won’t have to run too far.

“The selection stems back to my work with the disability side at Solihull Moors, which include working with a group cerebral palsy students from age four to 19.