Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington Football Club has revealed its new home shirt for the forthcoming 2023/24 season in The National League North.

The new home shirt has been made in collaboration with sportswear brand Surridge and was been modelled for the reveal by star striker Cally Stewart, who has just signed new terms with his hometown club for next season.

Leamington FC have said: “As Paul Holleran's side return to National League North football, the much loved gold and black stripes will make their comeback as the Brakes will don a new home shirt for the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A modern twist on the famous 2008-10 shirt that Leamington supporters hold close to to their heart, not just for the players that wore it but for the style and colourway, this season's bespoke shirt keeps the famous gold of Leamington and matches it perfectly with three gradiented black stripes leading into black sleeves.

Leamington FC's new home shirt for the 2023/24 season modelled by striker Cally Stewart. Photo by Cameron Murray.

"On the front of the shirt, G&R Scaffolding, our local specialists in both commercial and industrial scaffolding services, remain as our home shirt sponsor and we thank them for their continued support of the club.

“One sleeve will house the National League badge whilst the other will be the new home of our brand new Legal Partners, Blythe Liggins Solicitors - a well-established legal practice based in Royal Leamington Spa with clients in both Warwickshire and countrywide.

"We send our thanks to the team there for their valued support and welcome them to the Leamington FC family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest shake-up will be on the back of the shirt, under our award winning chartered accountants HB&O who we also send our gratitude for their support. For the first time in our club's 91 year history, we will be going an entire season with squad numbers and player names on the back of shirts. Official National League letters and numbers will be used in a black font, and be above the familiar ‘Brakes’ line used on the back of our shirt.”

Leamington FC's new home shirt for the 2023/24 season modelled by striker Cally Stewart. Photo by Cameron Murray.

Fans can pre-order their shirts here https://leamingtonfc.ktckts.com/brand/club-shop, with pre-order deliveries being sent from Saturday July 20 so supporters will be able to wear the new shirt ready for the season’s opening fixture on Saturday August 10 - which is still to be confirmed.