Leamington FC to host event to recognise the efforts of keyworkers during Covid-19 pandemic

The club are hosting a family matchday event for keyworkers before the home game v Alfreton FC on Saturday April 23.

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:19 pm
Leamington FC badge

Leamington FC is hosting an event to recognise the efforts of keyworkers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club, at The New Windmill Ground, are hosting a family matchday event at the club for keyworkers before the home game v Alfreton FC on Saturday April 23 from 1pm to 3pm.

Food, refreshments and entertainment for families will be provided.

There will also be a minute’s silence and minute’s applause.

Club chairman Jim Scott said: “We want to show our support for all those keyworkers who worked tirelessly and continue to do so during these difficult times.

"This event is a small token of our appreciation.”

Tickets are available online now for all keyworkers and their families via https://www.leamingtonfc.co.uk/ using the code COMDAY22.

Staff IDs or payslips should be shown at the gate upon entry to the event. Free entry for children.

Food