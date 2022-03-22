Leamington FC to take part in 'buy one get one free' ticket offer for their forthcoming home game against Darlington

Leamington FC has teamed up with the National Lottery to offer lottery players and football fans free tickets for its forthcoming home game against Darlington.

The National Lottery is running the Football Weekends scheme to thank its players for helping to support clubs including Leamington during lockdown.

The scheme has made 100,000 tickets to lower league matches across the UK available for free to those who buy a lottery ticket on a 'buy one get one free' basis.

Leamington FC director Graham Moody said: "The idea of it is that it is a way for the National Lottery to say 'thank you' to its players for the support they helped it to give to clubs throughout the UK during the Covid lockdowns.

"National Lottery players can buy one ticket and get one for free to showcase the things clubs at our level do in the local communities.

"The fixture for us is our home game against Darlington on Saturday April 2."

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Lottery players helped to provide emergency financial support for local clubs in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland helping them survive when they were unable to play and let supporters into their grounds.