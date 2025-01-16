Leamington FC will raise funds for resident who was seriously injured during Storm Darragh
Dan, 37, and a father to Molly who is just nine months old, is still seriously ill in hospital after being struck by the falling 200-year-old tree during the storm on December 7 - seven weeks before the day of the football fixture.
The future is still very uncertain for Dan, his partner Lou and Molly.
A self-employed furniture maker, renowned throughout the trade for his rush seated chairs, Dan is the family’s only breadwinner.
Since the incident, his family, friends and well wishers, have raised more than £40,000 to support Lou and Molly.
Dan is a popular character in Leamington and further afield and is known for his interest in a variety of sports - playing five-a-side football in Leamington and Warwick, tennis at Leamington Tennis Club, spending time in Australia and skiing in France for several seasons.
Contributions to the fund have come from friends and associates in several countries.
Chris Bowen, a close friend of the family, said: “Lou is so grateful to know that the football club, and its fans, are going to help with donations for her and Molly.
"It says so much about the club and its involvement in the community.”
Chris added: “Dan’s a caring , lovely man, who has just started a family.
"There are concerns about Lou and baby Molly’s financial security.
"Please give as much you can afford.”
To donate to the online fundraising appeal visit https://shorturl.at/PNG8X