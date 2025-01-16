Leamington FC will raise funds for resident who was seriously injured during Storm Darragh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington FC is dedicating its home game against Darlington on Saturday (January 18) in support of Dan Neal, who was seriously injured when a large cedar tree was blown down in the town during Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan, 37, and a father to Molly who is just nine months old, is still seriously ill in hospital after being struck by the falling 200-year-old tree during the storm on December 7 - seven weeks before the day of the football fixture.

The future is still very uncertain for Dan, his partner Lou and Molly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A self-employed furniture maker, renowned throughout the trade for his rush seated chairs, Dan is the family’s only breadwinner.

Dan Neal and his family. Picture supplied.

Since the incident, his family, friends and well wishers, have raised more than £40,000 to support Lou and Molly.

Dan is a popular character in Leamington and further afield and is known for his interest in a variety of sports - playing five-a-side football in Leamington and Warwick, tennis at Leamington Tennis Club, spending time in Australia and skiing in France for several seasons.

Contributions to the fund have come from friends and associates in several countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington FC.

Chris Bowen, a close friend of the family, said: “Lou is so grateful to know that the football club, and its fans, are going to help with donations for her and Molly.

"It says so much about the club and its involvement in the community.”

Chris added: “Dan’s a caring , lovely man, who has just started a family.

"There are concerns about Lou and baby Molly’s financial security.

"Please give as much you can afford.”

To donate to the online fundraising appeal visit https://shorturl.at/PNG8X