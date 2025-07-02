Leamington florist is celebrating 45 years of trading in the town

Florist Sarah Horne is celebrating having her shop open in the town for 45 years. Picture supplied.

An award-winning Leamington florist is celebrating having her shop open in the town for 45 years.

Sarah Horne’s late mother Jenny set up the shop in Leamington in 1980 and since then Sarah has consulted for leading names such as the BBC, Interflora, Flower Council of Holland, and Chrysal.

She has recently started growing her own blooms to ‘deepen her relationship with sustainability’ and ‘to mitigate some of the fallout still felt by Brexit’.

Among the awards Sarah holds are three RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medals and Chelsea Florist of the Year 2011.

She was also the designer of the Leamington exhibit at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2014.

Sarah also runs Sarah Horne Botanicals, for which she blends floristry with her illustrations – creating a collection of fine bone china, natural candles, artwork, and floral gifts which can be found in some far flung parts of the world.

Following Covid Sarah opened the Sarah Horne Academy -a mindful space offering flower design and art classes for all levels and designed to nurture both skill and wellbeing.

Sarah shares her work around the world through demonstrations, workshops, and talks including TEDx Leamington and says she "remains inspired every day by the joy that flowers bring to life and to people”.

Sarah said: “I couldn’t be more grateful to my mum for founding the business 45 years ago.

“Every day I’m so grateful to my wonderful team and customers who have made this epic rollercoaster journey possible.

“I can do what I do because Leamington is one of the most glorious towns in the country.

"I feel blessed to be living and working here.”