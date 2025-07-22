Leamington footballer has been selected to play for England at the age of 76

A Leamington footballer has been picked to play for England at the age of 76.

Over the last few months Graham Timms, who lives in Whitnash, has been playing in goal for Racing Club Warwick’s Over-55s Men’s Walking Team.

He had not played football for 40 years before this and says he got involved to keep reasonably fit and for the social side.

Then, in the past month, he was asked to play in a trial tournament at Evesham Utd.

Graham Timms in a team photo as the goalkeeper for the England Over-75s Walking Football team. Picture supplied.

Two weeks later he was told he had been selected to play in goal for the England Walking Football Over-75s team.

Sadly, Graham was not able to play in the England team’s recent friendly match against Guernsey but he received a cap and will play in future matches for the team

He said: “Having played locally for teams in my younger days it came as a great surprise to get this honour at my age and my club and I feel very proud. “It just goes to prove that that age is no barrier and is just a number if you are lucky enough to keep reasonably fit - apart from my creaky knees.”

Graham and his dad Eric founded Whitnash Youth FC Under-18s in the 1960s playing in the Leamington and District League.

Graham Timms in a team photo as the goalkeeper for the Racing Club Warwick's Over-55s Men's Walking Football team. Picture supplied.

Before this, Graham had played for Leamington Boys Club and he later played for Southam United, Lillington Sports, Warwick West End and Radford United.

He said: “I definitely didn’t expect to be capped for England at my age.”