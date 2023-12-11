Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser from Leamington helped create a special day in honour of Evelyn Smith who would have turned 18 earlier this month.

On December 1, Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons, completed her last fundraiser of 2023 by walking 18 miles.

This year, Alex has been taking on challenges to raise funds for local charities from pedalling 30 miles to walking from Birmingham to Leamington.

Her final challenge was in aid of Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift – set up in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died unexpectedly in 2013.

Evelyn's mum set up the charity to bring kindness and to support charities in need.

December 1 has also been christened as ‘Be Happy Day’ by the charity and every year the charity encourages people to join in on the day by ‘spreading acts of kindness’

At the Warwick Castle finishing line, Alex and the castle team had organised a surprise for Evelyn’s family – the castle being lit up purple in honour of Evelyn. Alex and Helen also turned on the light trail in her honour and were welcomed by the mayor and deputy mayor of Warwick and mayor of Whitnash. Photo supplied

On the walk, Alex and her dogs Archie and Chester were joined by some friends, members of Evelyn’s family and supporters of the charity.

The team started at Kenilworth Castle and then walk towards Warwick, Leamington and then towards Warwick Castle.

Along the way they stopped at locations which mean something to the family and Evelyn, including Evelyn’s grave, Jephson Gardens, Coten End Primary School and St Mary’s Church.

At the Warwick Castle finishing line, Alex and the castle team had organised a surprise for Evelyn’s family – the castle being lit up purple in honour of Evelyn.

Alex said: “It was a cold start and at some points I couldn’t feel my hands. We had some funny moments along our walk as well as heart warming moments.

“When we arrived at Coten End Primary School we were welcomed by pupils who made flags and bunting for ‘Be Happy Day’ and we donated some treats to the children as an act of kindness.

"Turning on the trail and seeing everything lit purple in memory of Evelyn made it super special.

The team setting off from Kenilworth Castle. Photo supplied

"Archie and Chester have been amazing this year and deserve to be spoilt this Christmas. It was great to also walk with my friends who supported me on the walk.

"The event was all about bringing people together and it’s great to see how loved Evelyn still is and that her legacy still lives on through the amazing work the charity does.”

Helen said: “We are very grateful and moved by the huge amount of support shown for Be Happy Day.

"December 1, would have been Evelyn's 18th, so Alex Pearson organised the most incredible day in her honour.

"Alex's sponsored walk began at Kenilworth Castle and included visiting the cemetery, Evelyn's school and lighting a candle at St Mary's Church, before finishing the route at Warwick Castle, where there was a special surprise for us.

"Staff and children at Coten End Primary School made flags and bunting to cheer the team on.

"We would like to thank everyone at Warwick Castle for arranging to have the castle lit up in purple in Evelyn's memory. This was very special.

"Thank you, too, the Mayor of Warwick, the Deputy Mayor of Warwick and the Mayor of Whitnash for joining us to mark the occasion.

"Thank you, Alex, for this tremendous tribute to Evelyn.”