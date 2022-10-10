Leamington fundraising dining event is back for the fifth time

Leamington restaurant Sabai Sabai helped to raise £3,700 for good causes through the last A Taste of Leamington event in 2019. Picture system

Leamington rotarians are set to hold their ‘fantastic moveable feast’ fundraising event in the town for the first time since 2019.

A Taste of Leamington, organised by The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club, has not been held since 2019 due to Covid.

But it will take place for the fifth time on Tuesday November 1.

The evening starts with a drinks reception at Esquires Coffee in Warwick Street at 6.30pm before guests are guided to three independent Leamington restaurants around for the evening where they will have part of a three-course meal in each.

Organiser and rotarian Linda John said: "Over the years we have raised over £12,000, half of which has gone to Leamington charities and causes, and the remainder to Parkinson’s UK.

"Having lost my father to Parkinson’s disease in 2019, I know how it can devastate lives.

"The charity needs every pound it can get for vital research into stopping this horrible disease in its tracks.

"We had 132 diners join us for our last event, many of whom are returning this year.

"The feedback has always been amazingly positive, and a large part of that is down to our restaurants which all create a fantastic dining experience.”

This year the event is being sponsored by Leamington Spa Round Table.

Tickets cost £40 and can be purchased by searching for Eventbrite A Taste of Leamington 2022.