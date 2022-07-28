Leamington gallery to hold exhibition to coincide with Commonwealth Games

A Leamington art gallery will hold an exhibition next month to conicide with the town being a host for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ArtsTrail Gallery, at the Royal Priors shopping centre, will hold the Commonwealth Trail Exhibition between August 2 to 31.

The exhibition will support the Leamington History Society’s walking tours to coincide with the games - for which Leamington is hosting the lawn and para bowls competitions at Victoria Park.

Cornelia Sorabji by Lafayette (Lafayette Ltd), whole-plate film negative, 20 June 1930. National Portrait Gallery London - www.npg.org.uk

The Commonwealth Games began as the British Empire Games in 1930 and now features teams from 54 countries, most of which were from the former British colonies.

It is the imperial history that the tours explore, showing how Leamington is connected to the Commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada, India, Guyana and St Kitts.

This is a challenging history for understanding the origins of the Commonwealth today.

The Commonwealth Trail Exhibition at the gallery explores visually these links illustrating both the historical and contemporary, the struggles and achievements with a glimpse into the life of townspeople from various Commonwealth nations including the internationally renowned Indian lawyer Cornelia Sorabji, Australian journalist and newspaper editor John Fairfax and boxing world middleweight champion Randolph Turpin, whose origins journey from St Kitts to Willes Road.

Randolph Turpin. Picture submitted.

The exhibition also presents artwork and photography contributed by students from Warwickshire College Group (WCG),The Leamington History Group, University of Warwick, Leamington Town Council and both local and international photographers and artists.

All are welcome to visit the gallery and discover and explore the Commonwealth Trail history.

The gallery, on the Upper Mall of the Royal Priors, is open from Monday to Saturday between 11am and 5:30pm and closed on Sundays.

A private viewing will be held on Sunday August 7 from 1pm to 4pm.

John Fairfax. Picture submitted.

To book a trail walk visit https://bit.ly/3cAN2aT

To download a leaflet for the walk visit https://bit.ly/3S4UOu3