Leamington garage launches petition to bring back small business parking permits across Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington garage has launched a petition to bring back small business parking permits across Warwickshire.

Paul Horn, the owner of T&H Motor Services in Oxford Street, said he feels as if “the rug has been pulled from under his business” over Warwickshire County Council’s withdrawal of the annual permits, which could be used by staff and customers to park their cars.

He said the cost to the business to cover parking charges could now amount to more than £67,000 annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T&H Motor Services in Leamington

Yesterday (Tuesday July 30), Paul launched the online petition on the Change.org website appealing to the council to rethink the decision.

The petition, which can be viewed and signed here https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-business-parking-permits-for-small-independent-garages-in-warwickshire says: “In Leamington and surrounding areas lies a wealth of independently-run, small garages.

"Our garage, like many others, has survived the gruelling throes of a global pandemic – an accomplishment only achieved through resilience and community support.

"Unfortunately, the cessation of business parking permits by Warwickshire County Council since March 2024 has escalated our operational costs, causing significant strain on our survival.“The withdrawal of these permits has forced us to incur steep parking expenses, onerous ticketing, and punitive fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our struggle parallels those of other businesses in the area that contribute invaluably to Warwickshire's economy and community spirit.

"The decision to discontinue the permits threatens our existence, undermining our contribution to the county's economic growth.“Business parking permits aren't a luxury, they’re a necessity that enables small-scale businesses in Warwickshire to provide quality service without the burden of disproportionate expenses.