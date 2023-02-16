A Leamington-born GB triathlete has gained a sponsorship deal with a business in the town that also supports cycling.

Athlete Megan McDonald met with George Bailes, director at Transport Planning Consultancy (ttc), and George Bailes and James McGavin, both directors at the company, at the Compton Verney Triathlon, which later led to the sponsorship deal.

George Bailes said: “When Megan got in touch for sponsorship it was an amazing opportunity that we simply couldn’t turn down.

George Bailes, Director at ttc and Megan McDonald, GB Triathlete. Photo supplied

"Along with being a professional athlete, Megan is a local Leamington woman and a keen promoter of cycling and healthy lifestyles.”

Megan also runs her own training company, MM Triathlon, that helps people of all ages and abilities reach their triathlon goals.

