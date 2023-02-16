Athlete Megan McDonald met with George Bailes, director at Transport Planning Consultancy (ttc), and George Bailes and James McGavin, both directors at the company, at the Compton Verney Triathlon, which later led to the sponsorship deal.
George Bailes said: “When Megan got in touch for sponsorship it was an amazing opportunity that we simply couldn’t turn down.
"Along with being a professional athlete, Megan is a local Leamington woman and a keen promoter of cycling and healthy lifestyles.”
Megan also runs her own training company, MM Triathlon, that helps people of all ages and abilities reach their triathlon goals.
Megan said: “I’m really excited to partner with ttc, a local company who as part of what they do support cycling as a sustainable travel option.”