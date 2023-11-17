Leamington golf club event attended by Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt raised £1,300 for NSPCC

The South Warwickshire Branch of the children’s charity held the event at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charles Hanson of Bargain Hunt fame was the special guest at a fundraising dinner held by the South Warwickshire branch of the NSPCC at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month.

The event raised £1,350 for the cause.

Charles, who is also known for being on Flog it and Antiques Road Trip, has been a long-time supporter of NSPCC.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...