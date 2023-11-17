Leamington golf club event attended by Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt raised £1,300 for NSPCC
The South Warwickshire Branch of the children’s charity held the event at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month
Charles Hanson of Bargain Hunt fame was the special guest at a fundraising dinner held by the South Warwickshire branch of the NSPCC at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month.
The event raised £1,350 for the cause.
Charles, who is also known for being on Flog it and Antiques Road Trip, has been a long-time supporter of NSPCC.
For more about the NSPCC visit www.nspcc.org.uk