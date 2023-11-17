Register
Leamington golf club event attended by Charles Hanson from Bargain Hunt raised £1,300 for NSPCC

The South Warwickshire Branch of the children’s charity held the event at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month
By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Charles Hanson of Bargain Hunt fame was the special guest at a fundraising dinner held by the South Warwickshire branch of the NSPCC at Leamington & County Golf Club earlier this month.

The event raised £1,350 for the cause.

Charles, who is also known for being on Flog it and Antiques Road Trip, has been a long-time supporter of NSPCC.

For more about the NSPCC visit www.nspcc.org.uk

